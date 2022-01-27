Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

William & Mary visits Elon following Watson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

William & Mary Tribe (4-16, 3-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (5-15, 2-5 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays the William & Mary Tribe after Torrence Watson scored 20 points in Elon’s 80-77 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Phoenix are 5-3 on their home court. Elon has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tribe are 3-4 against conference opponents. William & Mary is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Phoenix and Tribe face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter McIntosh is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists. Darius Burford is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Connor Kochera averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Ben Wight is shooting 68.4% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

