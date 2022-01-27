Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams scores 21 to carry Drexel over James Madison 88-82

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 9:52 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Amari Williams had a career-high 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Drexel defeated James Madison 88-82 on Thursday night.

Williams shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line and added four blocks for the Dragons (9-8, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Camren Wynter contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Coletrane Washington added 14 points and Xavier Bell scored 11.

Vado Morse had 18 points to top the Dukes (12-6, 3-4). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Charles Falden had 15 points.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement