On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams scores 22 to carry VCU over Richmond 64-62

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 6:37 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. had a career-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds as VCU beat Richmond 64-62 on Saturday.

Williams snapped a 61-all tie with a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining.

Hason Ward had 14 points and 10 rebounds for VCU (13-6, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). KeShawn Curry added 10 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had six assists.

Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders (13-8, 4-4). Jacob Gilyard added 14 points and six assists. Andre Gustavson had nine rebounds.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Tyler Burton, who led the Spiders in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, scored five points on 1-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol