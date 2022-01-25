Trending:
Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over S. Illinois 59-47

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:49 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson matched his season high with 20 points as Loyola Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 59-47 on Tuesday night.

Aher Uguak and Braden Norris had 13 points apiece for Loyola Chicago (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Ben Coupet Jr. had 14 points for the Salukis (10-10, 3-5). Marcus Domask added 13 rebounds.

Southern Illinois totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

