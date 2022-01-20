Trending:
Winthrop 60, Presbyterian 58

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022
WINTHROP (11-6)

Burns 4-10 1-3 9, Hightower 1-3 2-4 4, Anumba 2-6 2-2 7, Good 10-14 4-4 31, Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Claxton 0-0 2-2 2, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Talford 3-5 0-2 6, S.McMahon 0-2 0-0 0, Corbin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 12-19 60.

PRESBYTERIAN (8-11)

Ard 2-6 0-0 5, Hill 4-15 3-5 11, Barnett 5-9 3-4 14, Harrison 4-9 0-1 10, Reddish 1-2 2-2 4, Stewart 4-7 0-0 9, McCormack 0-2 0-0 0, Younger 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 1-3 0-0 3, Thrash 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 8-12 58.

Halftime_Presbyterian 24-20. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 8-18 (Good 7-11, Anumba 1-2, Corbin 0-1, Jones 0-1, S.McMahon 0-1, Hightower 0-2), Presbyterian 6-21 (Harrison 2-4, Ard 1-2, Graham 1-2, Barnett 1-3, Stewart 1-3, McCormack 0-1, Younger 0-2, Hill 0-4). Rebounds_Winthrop 30 (Anumba 6), Presbyterian 28 (Harrison 7). Assists_Winthrop 10 (Burns 3), Presbyterian 8 (Barnett, Harrison 2). Total Fouls_Winthrop 18, Presbyterian 21. A_713 (2,300).

