Winthrop 64, Gardner-Webb 62

GARDNER-WEBB (9-10)
Dufeal 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 3-8 0-2 6, Terry 7-12 2-3 20, Z.Williams 4-5 1-2 11, D.Williams 3-8 2-2 8, Selden 2-9 1-2 6, Sears 2-8 4-4 9, Soumaoro 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, L.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-15 62.
WINTHROP (12-6)
Burns 8-13 3-3 19, Hightower 6-11 2-2 15, Anumba 3-3 7-8 14, Good 2-5 3-6 8, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Claxton 0-0 0-0 0, Buggs 1-3 0-0 2, Talford 1-2 1-2 3, Corbin 1-3 0-0 3, McMahon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 16-21 64.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 8-21 (Terry 4-6, Z.Williams 2-2, Selden 1-2, Sears 1-5, Dufeal 0-1, Soumaoro 0-1, L.Williams 0-1, D.Williams 0-3), Winthrop 4-15 (Anumba 1-1, Corbin 1-3, Good 1-3, Hightower 1-4, Buggs 0-1, McMahon 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Anumba. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 33 (Selden 8), Winthrop 28 (Hightower 7). Assists_Gardner-Webb 9 (D.Williams 3), Winthrop 14 (Buggs 6). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 21, Winthrop 19. A_1,803 (6,100).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments