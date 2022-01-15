Winthrop 70, Charleston Southern 65

WINTHROP (10-6)

Burns 7-11 0-0 14, Hightower 0-5 3-4 3, Anumba 0-2 6-6 6, Buggs 4-6 2-2 10, Good 6-7 0-0 16, Talford 2-3 2-2 6, Claxton 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 3-5 3-4 10, Corbin 1-2 0-0 3, McMahon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-44 16-18 70.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (3-13)

Bowser 1-5 4-4 6, Buskey 5-11 1-2 14, Chavez 4-10 0-0 11, Harris 6-17 4-5 18, Faye 4-15 0-0 9, Kelly 2-6 0-0 4, Knox 0-3 1-2 1, Clinton 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-71 10-13 65.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 6-14 (Good 4-5, Jones 1-1, Corbin 1-2, Anumba 0-1, Buggs 0-1, Claxton 0-1, McMahon 0-1, Hightower 0-2), Charleston Southern 9-32 (Chavez 3-7, Buskey 3-9, Harris 2-9, Faye 1-5, Knox 0-2). Rebounds_Winthrop 33 (Hightower 9), Charleston Southern 33 (Bowser 8). Assists_Winthrop 12 (Buggs 4), Charleston Southern 9 (Buskey 3). Total Fouls_Winthrop 14, Charleston Southern 18. A_711 (881).

