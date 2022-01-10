Winthrop 74, Campbell 72

CAMPBELL (7-6)

Carralero 5-10 5-6 16, Clemons 1-2 3-5 5, McCullough 2-3 2-4 6, Whitfield 5-10 5-6 17, Henderson 8-10 2-3 21, Thompson 3-7 0-0 7, Lusane 0-4 0-0 0, Stajcic 0-2 0-0 0, Mokseckas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 17-24 72.

WINTHROP (8-6)

Burns 3-3 1-1 7, Hightower 5-7 2-2 17, Anumba 4-12 1-4 10, Buggs 5-10 2-4 12, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 1-2 1-2 3, Talford 3-3 2-4 8, Good 3-6 0-0 8, Corbin 1-3 0-0 3, McMahon 1-3 0-0 3, Buss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 9-17 74.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 7-17 (Henderson 3-3, Whitfield 2-4, Thompson 1-3, Carralero 1-4, Stajcic 0-1, Lusane 0-2), Winthrop 11-28 (Hightower 5-6, Good 2-4, Corbin 1-3, McMahon 1-3, Jones 1-4, Anumba 1-6, Buggs 0-1, Claxton 0-1). Fouled Out_Burns. Rebounds_Campbell 25 (Carralero 9), Winthrop 32 (Hightower 8). Assists_Campbell 13 (Carralero 5), Winthrop 12 (Buggs, Jones 4). Total Fouls_Campbell 15, Winthrop 19. A_708 (6,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.