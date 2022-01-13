Winthrop 86, UNC-Asheville 80, OT

UNC-ASHEVILLE (10-6)

Pember 8-19 3-6 23, Battle 4-5 0-2 8, T.Jones 3-6 3-3 12, Stephney 5-12 1-1 13, Thorpe 9-17 5-6 24, Jude 0-2 0-0 0, Kimble 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Marable 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 12-18 80.

WINTHROP (9-6)

Burns 7-11 2-4 16, Hightower 6-12 0-1 13, Anumba 7-8 3-4 18, Buggs 3-9 2-4 9, Good 1-2 3-4 5, Corbin 1-8 2-2 5, Talford 8-11 0-0 16, Claxton 2-3 0-1 4, R.Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 12-20 86.

Halftime_Winthrop 39-36. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 10-23 (Pember 4-8, T.Jones 3-6, Stephney 2-4, Thorpe 1-1, Battle 0-1, Lawson 0-1, Jude 0-2), Winthrop 4-17 (Anumba 1-2, Buggs 1-3, Hightower 1-4, Corbin 1-5, Claxton 0-1, Good 0-1, R.Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_Jude. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 30 (Pember 9), Winthrop 38 (Hightower 11). Assists_UNC-Asheville 12 (Thorpe 5), Winthrop 14 (Buggs 7). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 19, Winthrop 15. A_1,698 (6,100).

