Winthrop 95, SC-Upstate 91, OT

WINTHROP (13-7)

Hightower 2-10 8-10 14, Talford 3-5 2-4 8, Anumba 3-6 1-2 8, Buggs 3-4 0-0 7, Good 2-4 3-4 9, Claxton 1-1 1-4 3, Burns 12-18 3-5 27, Corbin 3-10 0-0 9, McMahon 2-3 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 32-63 20-31 95.

SC-UPSTATE (8-11)

Gainey 7-11 8-9 24, Goodloe 2-4 2-2 6, White 9-12 6-6 30, Aldrich 6-11 5-6 18, Mozone 4-13 0-0 9, Breazeale 0-2 0-0 0, Rideau 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 30-61 21-23 91.

Halftime_Winthrop 45-41. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 11-24 (Corbin 3-8, McMahon 2-3, Good 2-4, Hightower 2-6, Buggs 1-1, Anumba 1-2), SC-Upstate 10-25 (White 6-8, Gainey 2-4, Aldrich 1-3, Mozone 1-3, Breazeale 0-1, Goodloe 0-1, Rideau 0-5). Fouled Out_Anumba, Goodloe, Aldrich. Rebounds_Winthrop 37 (Claxton 9), SC-Upstate 30 (Goodloe 9). Assists_Winthrop 13 (Hightower, Buggs 3), SC-Upstate 17 (White 6). Total Fouls_Winthrop 19, SC-Upstate 25. A_818 (878).

