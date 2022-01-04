Winthrop looks to extend streak vs High Point

Winthrop (7-6, 0-0) vs. High Point (6-8, 0-0)

Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over High Point. Winthrop has won by an average of 15 points in its last eight wins over the Panthers. High Point’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 83-80 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: High Point’s John-Michael Wright has averaged 19.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Zach Austin has put up 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and three blocks. For the Eagles, D.J. Burns Jr. has averaged 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while Cory Hightower has put up 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 40.7 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Winthrop is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 65.

BEHIND THE ARC: Winthrop’s Patrick Good has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 43.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 19.7 foul shots per game this season.

