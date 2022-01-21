Winthrop takes on Gardner-Webb following Good’s 31-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-9, 3-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 4-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Patrick Good scored 31 points in Winthrop’s 60-58 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Eagles are 7-0 on their home court. Winthrop has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Eagles and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. Good is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Kareem Reid is averaging 11 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. D’Maurian Williams is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

