Wizards coach Unseld enters health and safety protocols

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 5:18 pm
Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and assistant Pat Delany is taking over as acting head coach starting with Saturday night’s game against Portland.

The Wizards announced Unseld’s absence Friday.

Unseld is in his first season coaching the Wizards, who are 22-20 and have won three in a row. Delany said he spoke at length with Unseld on Friday morning, and that he’s feeling OK.

Delany said he still expects Unseld to provide feedback, even though he won’t be there physically. Delany has head coaching experience from the G League.

Delany said star guard Bradley Beal is still in health and safety protocols after missing the last two games.

