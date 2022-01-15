Wofford 84, W. Carolina 64

WOFFORD (10-7)

Mack 9-13 3-4 22, Bigelow 7-11 1-1 19, Klesmit 1-5 3-4 6, Larson 4-8 0-0 11, Safford 2-4 0-0 4, L.Turner 7-15 2-2 20, Patterson 0-0 0-2 0, Appelgren 1-1 0-0 2, Tripp 0-1 0-0 0, Gore 0-0 0-0 0, Steelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 9-13 84.

W. CAROLINA (8-9)

Petrakis 6-13 0-0 17, Bacote 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson 2-9 7-10 11, Woolbright 3-8 2-3 8, Harris 4-6 1-2 12, Banks 0-4 0-0 0, Price 3-4 0-1 6, Gilmore 2-3 0-1 4, Monroe 0-2 1-2 1, Halvorsen 0-0 0-0 0, Massey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 11-19 64.

Halftime_Wofford 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 13-31 (Bigelow 4-8, L.Turner 4-10, Larson 3-6, Mack 1-1, Klesmit 1-3, Tripp 0-1, Safford 0-2), W. Carolina 9-30 (Petrakis 5-10, Harris 3-5, Bacote 1-5, Massey 0-1, Woolbright 0-1, Banks 0-4, Robinson 0-4). Fouled Out_Klesmit. Rebounds_Wofford 35 (L.Turner 10), W. Carolina 27 (Petrakis 6). Assists_Wofford 21 (Mack, Bigelow 5), W. Carolina 11 (Woolbright 7). Total Fouls_Wofford 22, W. Carolina 15.

