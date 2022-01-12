Wofford 87, Samford 64

SAMFORD (11-5)

Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Tryon 1-7 0-0 2, Cardet 3-5 2-2 8, Glover 4-13 0-0 10, Kaifes 2-6 2-2 8, Campbell 5-10 2-2 16, Dye 5-7 2-2 12, Rillie 1-2 0-0 3, Richey 2-5 0-0 5, Lobach 0-1 0-0 0, Vail 0-1 0-0 0, Maitre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-8 64.

WOFFORD (10-7)

Mack 7-12 4-5 18, Bigelow 4-5 0-0 10, Klesmit 5-8 3-3 16, Larson 3-7 0-0 9, Safford 4-6 0-0 10, Patterson 3-5 0-0 6, L.Turner 4-6 0-0 9, Tripp 1-2 2-2 4, Appelgren 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 33-53 10-12 87.

Halftime_Wofford 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Samford 10-34 (Campbell 4-8, Kaifes 2-5, Glover 2-6, Rillie 1-2, Richey 1-3, Cardet 0-1, Dye 0-1, Lobach 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Vail 0-1, Tryon 0-5), Wofford 11-23 (Klesmit 3-6, Larson 3-7, Bigelow 2-3, Safford 2-3, L.Turner 1-2, Patterson 0-2). Rebounds_Samford 26 (Cardet 6), Wofford 22 (Bigelow 6). Assists_Samford 8 (Glover 3), Wofford 12 (Larson 5). Total Fouls_Samford 16, Wofford 13. A_979 (3,500).

