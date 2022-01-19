Wofford 89, The Citadel 77

THE CITADEL (7-10)

Brown 7-14 3-4 18, Roche 3-9 2-2 11, Clark 4-8 3-4 12, Maynard 3-7 2-2 9, Moffe 0-2 0-0 0, Fitzgibbons 7-13 0-0 18, Davis 2-4 4-6 9, Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 14-18 77.

WOFFORD (12-7)

Mack 9-13 6-6 25, Bigelow 5-10 1-3 15, Klesmit 10-16 2-2 27, Larson 3-9 0-0 7, Safford 2-5 0-0 5, Patterson 3-6 0-0 8, Godwin 1-2 0-0 2, Tripp 0-1 0-1 0, Appelgren 0-0 0-0 0, Steelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 9-12 89.

Halftime_Wofford 40-34. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 11-32 (Fitzgibbons 4-9, Roche 3-9, Clark 1-1, Davis 1-3, Brown 1-4, Maynard 1-4, Moffe 0-2), Wofford 14-28 (Klesmit 5-8, Bigelow 4-8, Patterson 2-5, Safford 1-1, Mack 1-2, Larson 1-4). Rebounds_The Citadel 23 (Brown 7), Wofford 33 (Bigelow 14). Assists_The Citadel 15 (Clark 5), Wofford 17 (Larson 5). Total Fouls_The Citadel 13, Wofford 16. A_1,147 (3,500).

