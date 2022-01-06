Wofford, ETSU meet in conference play

Wofford (8-6, 0-2) vs. East Tennessee State (9-6, 1-1)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Wofford in a SoCon matchup. Wofford fell 75-67 to Chattanooga in its last outing. East Tennessee State is coming off an 80-79 win over VMI in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Terriers. Ryan Larson is also a key facilitator, putting up 9.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Buccaneers have been led by Ledarrius Brewer, who is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Terriers are 3-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has 29 assists on 81 field goals (35.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Wofford has assists on 32 of 81 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford has attempted more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Terriers have averaged 18.9 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

