Wofford visits Chattanooga after Smith’s 25-point performance

Wofford Terriers (12-8, 4-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-4, 6-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on the Wofford Terriers after Malachi Smith scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 78-74 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Mocs have gone 8-1 in home games. Chattanooga is 15-3 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 4-4 in conference games. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Messiah Jones averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Mocs won the last meeting 75-67 on Jan. 6. Smith scored 24 points points to help lead the Mocs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Ryan Larson is averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

