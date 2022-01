Monday, Jan. 17

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 73, Wagner 53

Hartford 52, Albany (NY) 49

La Salle 69, Saint Joseph’s 65

Mass.-Lowell 76, UMBC 72

Quinnipiac 75, St. Peter’s 53

Yale 69, Brown 67



