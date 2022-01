Friday, Jan. 28

EAST

Lehigh 67, Holy Cross 61

Princeton 61, Yale 49

Robert Morris 73, Oakland 65

Towson 86, Northeastern 81

Villanova 59, Butler 44

SOUTH

Delaware 70, William & Mary 56

Drexel 72, Elon 60

James Madison 65, Hofstra 53

MIDWEST

Creighton 95, Providence 71

DePaul 94, St. John’s 88

Loyola Chicago 62, Valparaiso 48

Youngstown St. 78, Detroit 59



