Sunday, Jan. 30

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, CCSU 42

LIU Brooklyn 49, Bryant 39

Maine 58, Vermont 37

Robert Morris 68, Detroit 56

Syracuse 80, Pittsburgh 72

SOUTH

Dayton 70, Davidson 60

Florida St. 62, Virginia 37

South Carolina 62, Florida 50

MIDWEST

Oakland 56, Youngstown St. 52

