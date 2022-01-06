Thursday

No. 1. South Carolina (13-1) at No. 13 LSU. Next: vs. No. 21 Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 2. Stanford (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon, Friday. Next: vs. Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 3. Louisville (13-1) beat Pittsburgh 81-39. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

No. 4. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Friday.

No. 5. NC State (12-2) vs. No. 19 North Carolina. Next: at No. 20 Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 6. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 13.

No. 7. Tennessee (13-1) vs. No. 25 Texas A&M. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

No. 8. Michigan (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

No. 9. Texas (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Baylor, Sunday.

No. 10. Maryland (11-4) beat Penn St. 106-78. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 11. UConn (6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Sunday.

No. 12. Iowa St. (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

No. 13. LSU (14-1) vs. No. 1 South Carolina. Next: at Auburn, Sunday.

No. 14. Baylor (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Texas, Sunday.

No. 15. Georgia (12-2) at No. 21 Kentucky. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

No. 16. Georgia Tech (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

No. 17. Duke (10-2) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

No. 18. BYU (10-1) at San Francisco. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

No. 19. North Carolina (13-0) at No. 5 NC State. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

No. 20. Notre Dame (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 NC State, Sunday.

No. 21. Kentucky (7-3) vs. No 15 Georgia. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 22. Iowa (7-3) vs. Northwestern. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 23. Oklahoma (12-2) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 24. South Florida (11-4) did not play. Next: vs. Wichita St., Sunday.

No. 25. Texas A&M (10-3) at No. 7 Tennessee. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

