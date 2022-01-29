On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wood scores 18 to lead Belmont over UT Martin 87-58

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 5:26 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points and Grayson Murphy distributed 13 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds and Belmont beat UT Martin 87-58 on Saturday.

Murphy handed out his career-high 16 assists in a road contest against UT Martin on Feb. 28, 2019.

Nick Muszynski scored 14 points, Will Richard and Ben Sheppard each scored 12 points for Belmont (17-5, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

KJ Simon had 17 points and 11 rebounds and KK Curry scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-15, 3-7).

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Belmont also beat UT Martin 81-55 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol