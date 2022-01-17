Wooten scores 23 to lead Elon over James Madison 90-67

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kris Wooten had a career-high 23 points as Elon easily beat James Madison 90-67 on Monday.

Hunter McIntosh had 18 points for Elon (5-13, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Darius Burford added 16 points and Michael Graham had 10 points and four assists.

Takal Molson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 2-2). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and Vado Morse had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.