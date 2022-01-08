Wright, Princeton host Cornell

Cornell (9-4, 1-1) vs. Princeton (11-3, 1-0)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Chris Manon and Cornell will go up against Ethan Wright and Princeton. The sophomore Manon is averaging 7.6 points over the last five games. Wright, a senior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Wright, Jaelin Llewellyn and Drew Friberg have combined to score 47 percent of Princeton’s points this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Cornell, Kobe Dickson, Dean Noll and Sarju Patel have combined to score 27 percent of the team’s points this season, including 31 percent of all Big Red points over their last five.MIGHTY MANON: Manon has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 68.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Cornell has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. Princeton has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 87.4 points while giving up 65.1.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Big Red have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Princeton has an assist on 56 of 110 field goals (50.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Cornell has assists on 49 of 76 field goals (64.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Princeton offense has scored 82.2 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 17th among Division 1 teams. The Cornell defense has allowed 74.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 266th).

