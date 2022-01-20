Wright St. 73, IUPUI 45

WRIGHT ST. (10-8)
Basile 7-12 3-3 20, Braun 3-6 1-2 7, Calvin 3-8 0-0 7, Finke 0-4 4-4 4, Holden 4-7 0-0 8, Norris 1-2 0-0 3, Welage 3-5 2-3 8, Wilbourn 4-6 2-3 11, Manns 2-3 0-0 5, Nagy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-15 73.
IUPUI (1-16)
Carrasco 3-7 2-6 8, Depersia 2-3 0-0 5, Maxwell 3-8 0-0 7, McClure 0-2 0-0 0, Stanton 1-10 2-2 4, LaStrap 4-6 2-2 10, Isitua 2-2 1-3 5, Pandev 2-4 2-2 6, Seay 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 45.
Halftime_Wright St. 39-20. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 7-18 (Basile 3-6, Calvin 1-1, Manns 1-2, Norris 1-2, Wilbourn 1-2, Welage 0-2, Finke 0-3), IUPUI 2-10 (Depersia 1-1, Maxwell 1-2, McClure 0-1, Pandev 0-2, Stanton 0-4). Fouled Out_Braun, Isitua. Rebounds_Wright St. 33 (Basile, Finke 8), IUPUI 23 (LaStrap 6). Assists_Wright St. 16 (Norris 5), IUPUI 10 (Maxwell, McClure, LaStrap 2). Total Fouls_Wright St. 18, IUPUI 20. A_692 (6,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments