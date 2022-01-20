Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wright St. 73, IUPUI 45

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:00 pm
< a min read
      

WRIGHT ST. (10-8)

Basile 7-12 3-3 20, Braun 3-6 1-2 7, Calvin 3-8 0-0 7, Finke 0-4 4-4 4, Holden 4-7 0-0 8, Norris 1-2 0-0 3, Welage 3-5 2-3 8, Wilbourn 4-6 2-3 11, Manns 2-3 0-0 5, Nagy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-15 73.

IUPUI (1-16)

Carrasco 3-7 2-6 8, Depersia 2-3 0-0 5, Maxwell 3-8 0-0 7, McClure 0-2 0-0 0, Stanton 1-10 2-2 4, LaStrap 4-6 2-2 10, Isitua 2-2 1-3 5, Pandev 2-4 2-2 6, Seay 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 45.

Halftime_Wright St. 39-20. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 7-18 (Basile 3-6, Calvin 1-1, Manns 1-2, Norris 1-2, Wilbourn 1-2, Welage 0-2, Finke 0-3), IUPUI 2-10 (Depersia 1-1, Maxwell 1-2, McClure 0-1, Pandev 0-2, Stanton 0-4). Fouled Out_Braun, Isitua. Rebounds_Wright St. 33 (Basile, Finke 8), IUPUI 23 (LaStrap 6). Assists_Wright St. 16 (Norris 5), IUPUI 10 (Maxwell, McClure, LaStrap 2). Total Fouls_Wright St. 18, IUPUI 20. A_692 (6,500).

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference