Wright St. 75, Fort Wayne 63

FORT WAYNE (11-10)

Kpedi 3-6 0-0 6, Planutis 3-8 0-0 7, Chong Qui 3-9 4-4 12, Godfrey 6-14 0-0 14, Pipkins 3-9 0-0 8, Billups 3-7 0-0 6, Peterson 2-5 0-1 5, DeJurnett 1-2 0-1 2, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 4-6 63.

WRIGHT ST. (12-10)

Basile 8-16 2-2 21, Braun 2-6 0-0 4, Calvin 5-11 0-0 12, Finke 3-8 0-0 7, Holden 10-15 1-1 23, Norris 1-3 0-0 3, Welage 2-5 0-0 5, Wilbourn 0-0 0-0 0, Nagy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 3-3 75.

Halftime_Wright St. 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 9-29 (Pipkins 2-5, Chong Qui 2-6, Godfrey 2-6, Walker 1-1, Peterson 1-3, Planutis 1-5, Billups 0-3), Wright St. 10-26 (Basile 3-7, Holden 2-3, Calvin 2-4, Norris 1-3, Welage 1-3, Finke 1-6). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 31 (Godfrey 8), Wright St. 36 (Basile, Braun, Calvin, Holden 7). Assists_Fort Wayne 14 (Chong Qui, Pipkins 3), Wright St. 23 (Calvin 8). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 7, Wright St. 11. A_2,877 (10,400).

