WTA Adelaide International 2 Results

Thursday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $239,477

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alison Riske, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 3-3, ret.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

