WTA Adelaide International 2 Results

Thursday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $239,477
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Alison Riske, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 3-3, ret.
Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
