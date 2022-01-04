WTA Adelaide International Results

Wednesday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $782,900

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Nicole Melichar and Sofia Kenin, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.