WTA Adelaide International Results

Thursday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $782,900
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-1, 6-2.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-3, 7-5.
Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Sofia Kenin (6), United States, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (3), Croatia, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 1-1, ret.
Storm Sanders and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, walkover.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.
Sania Mirza, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-0, 1-6, 10-5.
