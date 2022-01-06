WTA Adelaide International Results

Thursday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $782,900

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-1, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-3, 7-5.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Sofia Kenin (6), United States, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (3), Croatia, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 1-1, ret.

Storm Sanders and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, walkover.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.

Sania Mirza, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-0, 1-6, 10-5.

