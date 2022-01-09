WTA Adelaide International Results

Sunday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $782,900
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Elena Rybakina (7), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Storm Sanders and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (3), Croatia, 6-1, 6-4.
