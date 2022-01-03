WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

Tuesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $442,020

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Nao Hibino (12), Japan, def. Danka Kovinic (13), Montenegro, walkover.

Anna Bondar (2), Hungary, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 7-6, 6-4.

Qinwen Zheng (11), China, def. Bernarda Pera (3), United States, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, 6-1, ret.

