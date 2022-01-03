WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

Tuesday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $442,020
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Nao Hibino (12), Japan, def. Danka Kovinic (13), Montenegro, walkover.
Anna Bondar (2), Hungary, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 7-6, 6-4.
Qinwen Zheng (11), China, def. Bernarda Pera (3), United States, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.
Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, 6-1, ret.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments