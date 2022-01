WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

Wednesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $442,020

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova (3), Russia, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Qinwen Zheng, China, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Clara Burel, France, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, def. Seone Mendez, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Katerina Siniakova (8), Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-6 (8).

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Miyu Kato (5), Japan, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Olivia Tjandramulia and Gabriella Da Silva Fick, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula (2), United States, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-3, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Christina McHale and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 10-3.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (3), Slovakia, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-7 (12), 6-2, 10-6.

