Wyoming 71, Utah St. 69

WYOMING (12-2)

Ike 8-14 7-9 23, Oden 4-9 2-3 11, Dusell 1-3 0-0 2, Jeffries 4-7 2-2 14, Maldonado 7-10 6-7 21, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0, Dut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 17-21 71.

UTAH ST. (10-7)

Bean 7-18 3-4 19, Horvath 2-9 0-2 4, Ashworth 0-3 0-0 0, Bairstow 5-13 5-6 15, Jones 7-14 1-1 19, Shulga 4-6 2-2 10, Dorius 1-1 0-0 2, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 11-15 69.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 6-16 (Jeffries 4-7, Maldonado 1-2, Oden 1-4, Dusell 0-1, Dut 0-1, Wenzel 0-1), Utah St. 6-26 (Jones 4-10, Bean 2-5, Ashworth 0-2, Horvath 0-4, Bairstow 0-5). Rebounds_Wyoming 28 (Ike, Maldonado 8), Utah St. 27 (Bean 13). Assists_Wyoming 12 (Maldonado 6), Utah St. 12 (Bean 3). Total Fouls_Wyoming 17, Utah St. 18. A_8,109 (10,270).

