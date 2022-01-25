Trending:
Wyoming faces Boise State following Ike’s 29-point game

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 7:42 pm
1 min read
      

Wyoming Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-4, 6-0 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the Boise State Broncos after Graham Ike scored 29 points in Wyoming’s 93-91 win against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Broncos have gone 7-2 at home. Boise State is eighth in the MWC scoring 67.8 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Cowboys are 4-0 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is second in the MWC scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

The Broncos and Cowboys match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 11.5 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Hunter Maldonado is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Cowboys. Ike is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 10-0, averaging 68.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

