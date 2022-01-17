Yale 66, Brown 63

YALE (8-8)

Kelly 1-3 0-2 2, Knowling 3-5 2-4 8, Gabbidon 5-10 3-6 15, Mbeng 2-4 3-6 8, Swain 6-15 7-8 22, Jarvis 2-5 0-1 4, Cotton 1-4 0-0 3, Dike 0-2 2-2 2, Feinberg 0-2 0-0 0, Basa-Ama 1-2 0-0 2, Poulakidas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 17-29 66.

BROWN (9-11)

Choh 9-17 11-15 30, Gainey 4-5 0-0 8, Friday 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Wojcik 5-10 1-1 13, Lilly 2-11 6-6 11, Cowan 0-2 1-2 1, Owusu-Anane 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-24 63.

Halftime_Yale 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Yale 7-18 (Swain 3-6, Gabbidon 2-4, Mbeng 1-1, Cotton 1-4, Basa-Ama 0-1, Dike 0-2), Brown 4-17 (Wojcik 2-6, Choh 1-2, Lilly 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Cowan 0-2). Fouled Out_Cowan. Rebounds_Yale 35 (Knowling 10), Brown 31 (Choh 12). Assists_Yale 5 (Knowling, Mbeng, Swain, Cotton, Feinberg 1), Brown 9 (Choh, Friday 3). Total Fouls_Yale 19, Brown 21. A_525 (2,800).

