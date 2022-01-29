Yale 80, Princeton 74

YALE (10-9)

Kelly 1-3 2-2 5, Knowling 8-9 1-2 17, Gabbidon 4-7 6-8 14, Mbeng 3-6 4-4 10, Swain 6-16 2-3 14, Cotton 4-9 0-0 12, Mahoney 2-3 2-2 7, Jarvis 0-0 0-0 0, Basa-Ama 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-54 18-23 80.

PRINCETON (15-4)

Evbuomwan 6-13 3-7 15, Friberg 2-7 0-0 6, Langborg 3-6 2-4 10, Llewellyn 7-18 3-5 23, Wright 7-13 0-0 15, Allocco 1-4 0-0 3, Johns 1-3 0-0 2, Hooks 0-0 0-2 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 8-18 74.

Halftime_Yale 43-26. 3-Point Goals_Yale 6-13 (Cotton 4-7, Kelly 1-1, Mahoney 1-1, Mbeng 0-1, Swain 0-3), Princeton 12-33 (Llewellyn 6-12, Langborg 2-4, Friberg 2-7, Allocco 1-2, Wright 1-7, Johns 0-1). Fouled Out_Allocco. Rebounds_Yale 35 (Mbeng 10), Princeton 31 (Allocco 8). Assists_Yale 9 (Knowling 3), Princeton 12 (Llewellyn 5). Total Fouls_Yale 20, Princeton 20. A_241 (6,854).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.