Yale 96, Cornell 69

CORNELL (9-6)

Boothby 1-3 2-2 5, Dickson 1-2 1-1 3, Manon 2-4 6-10 10, Noll 3-10 3-5 9, Patel 3-7 4-7 11, Samberg 0-0 0-2 0, Hansen 3-8 4-6 11, Ragland 3-6 0-0 8, Gray 1-1 0-0 2, N.Williams 1-3 1-2 4, E.Williams 1-1 2-3 4, Ervin 0-1 0-0 0, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Filien 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 23-38 69.

YALE (7-8)

Kelly 8-11 1-1 18, Knowling 6-9 5-5 17, Gabbidon 4-4 5-6 13, Mbeng 0-0 2-4 2, Swain 4-14 3-3 12, Cotton 2-5 5-6 10, Dike 0-0 3-4 3, Jarvis 4-8 1-2 9, Feinberg 1-1 0-0 3, Poulakidas 3-5 2-2 9, Basa-Ama 0-2 0-0 0, Mahoney 0-0 0-0 0, Gharram 0-0 0-0 0, Kolaja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 27-33 96.

Halftime_Yale 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 6-26 (Ragland 2-5, N.Williams 1-2, Boothby 1-3, Hansen 1-5, Patel 1-5, Ervin 0-1, Manon 0-1, Noll 0-4), Yale 5-14 (Feinberg 1-1, Kelly 1-1, Poulakidas 1-2, Cotton 1-4, Swain 1-6). Fouled Out_Cotton. Rebounds_Cornell 22 (Manon, Ragland 4), Yale 39 (Knowling 8). Assists_Cornell 13 (Noll 4), Yale 20 (Cotton 4). Total Fouls_Cornell 27, Yale 29.

