Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yale hangs on for 66-63 win over Brown

The Associated Press
January 17, 2022 7:56 pm
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Azar Swain scored 22 points and Yale beat Brown 66-63 on Monday.

Jalen Gabbidon added 15 points for Yale (8-8, 2-0 Ivy League). Gabbidon gave Yale a five-point lead on a free throw in the closing seconds.

Tamenang Choh scored a career-high 30 points for the Bears (9-11, 1-4). Paxson Wojcik added 13 points and Kino Lilly Jr. had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Getting Started with License...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Workers clear snow near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial