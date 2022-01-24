Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win.

The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12-game stretch. There are no ties to save them from this indignity.

The Flyers can hit their all-time worst streak — and Yandle can take his spot in history — on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

RAGERS 3, KINGS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and New York beat Los Angeles for its ninth win in 12 games.

Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season.

Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the fourth time in five games.

Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar and Panarin scored in the third round of the tiebreaker, and Kings rookie Quinton Byfield and New York’s Alexis Lafreniere converted in the fifth round. After Shesterkin denied Arthur Kaliyev in the sixth round, Fox roofed a slick backhand that stuck in the net to win it.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, CAPITALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robin Lehner made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season, backstopping Vegas to a victory over Washington.

Making his sixth consecutive start, Lehner recorded his first shutout since April 16 and the 17th of his NHL career. The Capitals were shut out for the first time this season in their 43rd game.

Michael Amadio scored the Golden Knights’ only goal, and they won a second consecutive game after losing their previous three.

The Capitals lost for the seventh time in their past 10 games. Vitek Vanecek allowed only Amadio’s goal on 29 shots, and the power play was not able to cash in on several opportunities.

DUCKS 5, BRUINS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and Anaheim cooled off Boston.

Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists.

David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New Year’s Day.

Boston netminder Tuukka Rask struggled, stopping 22 shots.

