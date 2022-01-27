Yoder leads Incarnate Word against Northwestern State after 25-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-16, 0-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-16, 0-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces the Northwestern State Demons after Charlie Yoder scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 82-72 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Demons have gone 3-2 in home games. Northwestern State ranks sixth in the Southland with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Kendal Coleman averaging 2.7.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnny Hughes III averaging 2.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. The Demons won the last matchup 83-80 on Jan. 7. Carvell Teasett scored 18 points points to help lead the Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Demons. Teasett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

RJ Glasper is averaging 14.8 points for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.