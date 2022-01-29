Yoder leads Incarnate Word against SE Louisiana after 25-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-17, 0-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-11, 2-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Charlie Yoder scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-70 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 5-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is the top team in the Southland shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Matthew Strange shooting 52.5% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 0-4 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Lions and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Clergeot is averaging 11.4 points and four assists for the Lions. Gus Okafor is averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

RJ Glasper is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

