Young scores 15, Charlotte topples UTSA 62-53

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 15 points and Charlotte defeated UTSA 62-53 on Saturday.

Robert Braswell added 14 points and Jackson Threadgill scored 11 for the 49ers (9-5, 2-0 C-USA).

Christian Tucker led the Roadrunners (7-11, 0-5) with 10 points. Five players scored six.

