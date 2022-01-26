Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

Young scores 21 to carry Charlotte over Old Dominion 71-67

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:34 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 21 points as Charlotte edged past Old Dominion 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Austin Butler had 12 points for Charlotte (11-7, 4-2 Conference USA). Aly Khalifa added 10 points.

C.J. Keyser had 20 points for the Monarchs (7-12, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Austin Trice added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mekhi Long had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

