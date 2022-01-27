Youngstown St. 63, Green Bay 50

GREEN BAY (4-15)

Ansong 3-10 3-4 9, Meyer 4-10 0-0 8, Kellogg 5-7 0-3 10, McGee 4-12 2-2 10, Stieber 1-2 0-0 3, Jenkins 1-3 5-6 8, Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Claflin 0-2 0-0 0, Kirciman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 10-15 50.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (11-10)

Akuchie 6-9 1-2 13, Dunn 5-8 0-0 11, Cohill 8-16 0-2 18, Olison 3-9 0-0 7, Rathan-Mayes 3-7 2-2 10, Ogoro 0-1 0-0 0, Long 0-2 0-0 0, Shelton 1-3 0-0 2, Owens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-56 3-6 63.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 2-10 (Stieber 1-1, Jenkins 1-2, Meyer 0-1, Ansong 0-2, Claflin 0-2, McGee 0-2), Youngstown St. 6-23 (Cohill 2-6, Rathan-Mayes 2-6, Dunn 1-2, Olison 1-5, Akuchie 0-1, Long 0-1, Shelton 0-2). Rebounds_Green Bay 29 (Meyer 10), Youngstown St. 28 (Dunn 8). Assists_Green Bay 7 (Meyer, McGee 2), Youngstown St. 13 (Cohill, Olison, Rathan-Mayes, Long 3). Total Fouls_Green Bay 13, Youngstown St. 17. A_1,501 (6,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.