Youngstown St. 64, Robert Morris 60

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (9-5)

Akuchie 5-9 8-8 19, Cohill 2-11 2-2 7, Hunter 2-3 0-0 5, Olison 4-13 3-4 15, Rathan-Mayes 0-4 2-2 2, Ogoro 1-3 0-2 2, Chicone 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 1-1 1-2 3, Shelton 3-7 0-0 9, Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 16-20 64.

ROBERT MORRIS (2-11)

Mayers 2-5 0-0 4, Spear 5-9 1-1 11, Cheeks 5-8 2-2 12, R.Dunn 5-18 5-5 15, Farris 3-6 2-3 10, Green 2-7 2-2 6, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 12-13 60.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 10-25 (Olison 4-7, Shelton 3-6, Akuchie 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Cohill 1-3, Long 0-1, Ogoro 0-2, Rathan-Mayes 0-2), Robert Morris 2-20 (Farris 2-4, Mayers 0-1, Spear 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cheeks 0-2, Green 0-5, R.Dunn 0-6). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 42 (Akuchie 12), Robert Morris 24 (Cheeks 10). Assists_Youngstown St. 10 (Akuchie 3), Robert Morris 7 (R.Dunn 3). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 17, Robert Morris 19. A_353 (3,056).

