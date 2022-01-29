Youngstown St. 86, Milwaukee 72

MILWAUKEE (7-15)

St. Pierre 2-3 0-0 4, Gholston 3-12 7-11 13, Lathon 7-12 2-2 20, Newby 2-3 4-4 9, Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Jo.Thomas 4-10 0-0 8, Simms 3-7 0-0 7, Browning 3-5 0-2 6, Hancock 1-1 0-0 3, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 13-19 72.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (12-10)

Akuchie 10-17 7-8 33, Dunn 6-7 4-4 19, Cohill 3-8 9-12 16, Ogoro 0-4 1-2 1, Olison 1-5 2-2 5, Hunter 4-7 2-2 12, Chicone 0-3 0-0 0, Shelton 0-1 0-0 0, Ja.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 25-30 86.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 41-21. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 7-16 (Lathon 4-5, Hancock 1-1, Newby 1-1, Simms 1-5, Baker 0-1, Jo.Thomas 0-1, Gholston 0-2), Youngstown St. 13-24 (Akuchie 6-10, Dunn 3-3, Hunter 2-2, Cohill 1-2, Olison 1-4, Shelton 0-1, Ogoro 0-2). Fouled Out_Olison. Rebounds_Milwaukee 24 (Jo.Thomas 5), Youngstown St. 33 (Akuchie 8). Assists_Milwaukee 11 (Gholston 6), Youngstown St. 13 (Cohill, Olison 3). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 23, Youngstown St. 19. A_2,633 (6,300).

