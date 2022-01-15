Youngstown St. 90, Wright St. 87

WRIGHT ST. (9-8)

Basile 9-25 6-8 26, Wilbourn 3-4 1-2 7, Finke 7-14 0-1 18, Holden 7-19 12-13 27, Norris 3-5 1-2 9, Neff 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 29-68 20-27 87.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (10-8)

Akuchie 6-11 6-6 19, Cohill 9-17 6-7 25, Ogoro 2-5 1-2 6, Olison 2-5 1-2 6, Rathan-Mayes 7-14 0-0 15, Shelton 3-5 0-0 8, Hunter 2-6 0-0 5, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Owens 0-0 2-2 2, Long 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 16-19 90.

Halftime_Wright St. 46-40. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 9-22 (Finke 4-8, Norris 2-4, Basile 2-8, Holden 1-2), Youngstown St. 8-22 (Shelton 2-4, Olison 1-2, Akuchie 1-3, Cohill 1-3, Ogoro 1-3, Rathan-Mayes 1-3, Hunter 1-4). Fouled Out_Wilbourn, Neff, Olison. Rebounds_Wright St. 41 (Holden 11), Youngstown St. 36 (Olison 9). Assists_Wright St. 19 (Finke, Norris 5), Youngstown St. 10 (Cohill 4). Total Fouls_Wright St. 17, Youngstown St. 25. A_2,032 (6,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.