Youngstown State hosts Green Bay after Dunn’s 20-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (4-14, 3-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-10, 4-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after William Dunn scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 82-71 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins are 6-5 in home games. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Phoenix have gone 3-6 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Penguins won 82-58 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Tevin Olison led the Penguins with 20 points, and Emmanuel Ansong led the Phoenix with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Akuchie is averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Penguins. Olison is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Ansong is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Phoenix. Kamari McGee is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

