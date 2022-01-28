Youngstown State hosts Milwaukee in conference showdown

Milwaukee Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-10, 5-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeAndre Gholston and the Milwaukee Panthers visit Michael Akuchie and the Youngstown State Penguins in Horizon play.

The Penguins are 7-5 in home games. Youngstown State averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-7 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Penguins won 70-68 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Tevin Olison led the Penguins with 18 points, and Gholston led the Panthers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is averaging 12 points for the Penguins. Akuchie is averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Gholston averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Josh Thomas is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

